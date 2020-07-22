70 west 93rd St. 19A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

I live near Central park - Property Id: 257031



Offering one month free and one month owner pays. A large bedroom. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings. 1 bathroom with beautiful tile works. Kitchen contains stainless steel appliances. Welcome to 70 West 93rd Street, a place you can call HOME. A NO FEE Luxury Doorman Building Steps from Central Park! Building has a full time doorman, laundry and live-in super. Close to transportation, convenience stores, restaurants, Whole Foods and one block away from Central Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/70-west-93rd-st.-new-york-ny-unit-19a/257031

Property Id 257031



(RLNE5940704)