New York, NY
70 west 93rd St. 19A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

70 west 93rd St. 19A

70 West 93rd Street · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 19A · Avail. now

$4,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
I live near Central park - Property Id: 257031

Offering one month free and one month owner pays. A large bedroom. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings. 1 bathroom with beautiful tile works. Kitchen contains stainless steel appliances. Welcome to 70 West 93rd Street, a place you can call HOME. A NO FEE Luxury Doorman Building Steps from Central Park! Building has a full time doorman, laundry and live-in super. Close to transportation, convenience stores, restaurants, Whole Foods and one block away from Central Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/70-west-93rd-st.-new-york-ny-unit-19a/257031
Property Id 257031

(RLNE5940704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have any available units?
70 west 93rd St. 19A has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have?
Some of 70 west 93rd St. 19A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 west 93rd St. 19A currently offering any rent specials?
70 west 93rd St. 19A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 west 93rd St. 19A pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 west 93rd St. 19A is pet friendly.
Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A offer parking?
No, 70 west 93rd St. 19A does not offer parking.
Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 west 93rd St. 19A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have a pool?
No, 70 west 93rd St. 19A does not have a pool.
Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have accessible units?
No, 70 west 93rd St. 19A does not have accessible units.
Does 70 west 93rd St. 19A have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 west 93rd St. 19A does not have units with dishwashers.
