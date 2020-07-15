All apartments in New York
Find more places like 70 BATTERY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
70 BATTERY PLACE
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

70 BATTERY PLACE

70 Battery Place · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

70 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Live in luxury with custom, designer finishes: quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, W/D, & stunning plank flooring throughout. Oversized windows salute sweeping lake & city views.ABOUT THE BUILDING:With its idyllic setting on the Hudson River esplanade, Riverwatch at 70 Battery Place is a full-service luxury doorman building featuring sundrenched, spacious homes with dazzling riverfront views.The newly renovated, pet-friendly residences at Riverwatch boast high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring, central heating and cooling, and oversized walk-in closets. Open kitchen layouts are complete with rich walnut cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Oversized bathrooms feature large mirrors, soak tub and modern vanity top sinks.BATTERY PARK LOCATION:Living in Battery Park City offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Battery Park City there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Battery Park City and residents tend to be liberal.PARKING & PETS:Parking is available at an additional cost.Cats & Dogs are welcome (breed restrictions apply). lsr262977

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
70 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 70 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
70 BATTERY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE offers parking.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 70 BATTERY PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity