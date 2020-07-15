Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Live in luxury with custom, designer finishes: quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, W/D, & stunning plank flooring throughout. Oversized windows salute sweeping lake & city views.ABOUT THE BUILDING:With its idyllic setting on the Hudson River esplanade, Riverwatch at 70 Battery Place is a full-service luxury doorman building featuring sundrenched, spacious homes with dazzling riverfront views.The newly renovated, pet-friendly residences at Riverwatch boast high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring, central heating and cooling, and oversized walk-in closets. Open kitchen layouts are complete with rich walnut cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Oversized bathrooms feature large mirrors, soak tub and modern vanity top sinks.BATTERY PARK LOCATION:Living in Battery Park City offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Battery Park City there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Battery Park City and residents tend to be liberal.PARKING & PETS:Parking is available at an additional cost.Cats & Dogs are welcome (breed restrictions apply). lsr262977