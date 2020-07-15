Amenities
Live in luxury with custom, designer finishes: quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, W/D, & stunning plank flooring throughout. Oversized windows salute sweeping lake & city views.ABOUT THE BUILDING:With its idyllic setting on the Hudson River esplanade, Riverwatch at 70 Battery Place is a full-service luxury doorman building featuring sundrenched, spacious homes with dazzling riverfront views.The newly renovated, pet-friendly residences at Riverwatch boast high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring, central heating and cooling, and oversized walk-in closets. Open kitchen layouts are complete with rich walnut cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Oversized bathrooms feature large mirrors, soak tub and modern vanity top sinks.BATTERY PARK LOCATION:Living in Battery Park City offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Battery Park City there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Battery Park City and residents tend to be liberal.PARKING & PETS:Parking is available at an additional cost.Cats & Dogs are welcome (breed restrictions apply). lsr262977