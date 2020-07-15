68 East 127th Street

Amenities

Just Listed! Prime Harlem studio apartment that boasts natural lights throughout the apartment with beautiful southern exposure overlooking the beautiful common space garden. The apartment has hardwood flooring with a kitchen that includes a stove, fridge and features granite countertops with top notch cabinetry. local restaurants and groceries include Whole foods, Shake Shack, celeb chef Marcus Samuelson's "Red Rooster", as well as Corner Social, Cheri, Maison Harlem, Chez Lucienne, Sottocasa Pizzeria, Michelin Star Sushi Inoue and many more. Available for move in August 1st this apartment is in the vicinity of the 2,3,4,5,6 trains as well as the new whole foods on the corner of 125th street and Lenox avenue. Available July 1st!