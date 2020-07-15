All apartments in New York
68 East 127th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

68 East 127th Street

68 East 127th Street · (212) 875-2895
Location

68 East 127th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just Listed! Prime Harlem studio apartment that boasts natural lights throughout the apartment with beautiful southern exposure overlooking the beautiful common space garden. The apartment has hardwood flooring with a kitchen that includes a stove, fridge and features granite countertops with top notch cabinetry. local restaurants and groceries include Whole foods, Shake Shack, celeb chef Marcus Samuelson's "Red Rooster", as well as Corner Social, Cheri, Maison Harlem, Chez Lucienne, Sottocasa Pizzeria, Michelin Star Sushi Inoue and many more. Available for move in August 1st this apartment is in the vicinity of the 2,3,4,5,6 trains as well as the new whole foods on the corner of 125th street and Lenox avenue. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 East 127th Street have any available units?
68 East 127th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 East 127th Street have?
Some of 68 East 127th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 East 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 East 127th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 East 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 East 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 68 East 127th Street offer parking?
No, 68 East 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 East 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 East 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 East 127th Street have a pool?
No, 68 East 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 East 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 68 East 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 East 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 East 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
