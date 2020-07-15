All apartments in New York
647 Broadway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

647 Broadway

647 Broadway · (212) 317-3653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

647 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$7,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
No Fee - Brokers CYOF
In the epicenter of one of New York City's most coveted neighborhoods and the epitome of luxurious city living in NYC's most coveted locations at Broadway & Bleecker lies a home that presents an incredible opportunity for a discerning renter.
647 Broadway is quintessential loft living at its finest, this airy & cheerful home welcomes you with an elegant and open living room with ample room to entertain in style. The living room measures an impressive 45.1' x 15.4'. Soaring ceilings, East and West exposures provide brilliant light in every room through oversized windows looking at tree tops of the courtyard behind the building & cast-iron icons on Broadway.
Your New York City refuge awaits you just a few flights up. This rarely available massive picturesque 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft at the intersection of Greenwich Village & NOHO has soaring ceilings, espresso hardwood floors, central a/c, washer/dryer in unit and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Absolutely not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Broadway have any available units?
647 Broadway has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Broadway have?
Some of 647 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
647 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 647 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 647 Broadway offer parking?
No, 647 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 647 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Broadway have a pool?
No, 647 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 647 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 647 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
