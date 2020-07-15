Amenities
No Fee - Brokers CYOF
In the epicenter of one of New York City's most coveted neighborhoods and the epitome of luxurious city living in NYC's most coveted locations at Broadway & Bleecker lies a home that presents an incredible opportunity for a discerning renter.
647 Broadway is quintessential loft living at its finest, this airy & cheerful home welcomes you with an elegant and open living room with ample room to entertain in style. The living room measures an impressive 45.1' x 15.4'. Soaring ceilings, East and West exposures provide brilliant light in every room through oversized windows looking at tree tops of the courtyard behind the building & cast-iron icons on Broadway.
Your New York City refuge awaits you just a few flights up. This rarely available massive picturesque 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft at the intersection of Greenwich Village & NOHO has soaring ceilings, espresso hardwood floors, central a/c, washer/dryer in unit and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances.
Absolutely not to be missed!