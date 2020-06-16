All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

635 West 42nd Street

635 West 42nd Street · (646) 416-6846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 25M · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
valet service
yoga
WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS 7 DAYS A WEEK DURING THIS TIME! VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSES AVAILABLE DAILY . WE CAN DO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AT ANYTIME AT YOUR CONVENIENCE. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AN IMMEDIATE VIRTUAL SHOWING APPOINTMENT.. Our Atelier Rental Office is showing 7 days a week. Call us today for an immediate appointment to see our newest availability. Also, feel free to walk in to the building anytime Monday-Friday 10am-645pm or Sunday 12pm-3pm without an appointment. Units come furnished or unfurnished for short or long term. Price of unit may vary with length of term and if unit is furnished. The Atelier has become a Manhattan luxury landmark. We are steps away from the Hudson Rail Yards and Hi Line Park. Many celebrities call Atelier their home. All of our units are one of a kind. each has breathtaking unobstructed double exposure city and river views from floor to ceiling windows. The apartments feature stainless steel Bosch (dish washer, W/D, stove and microwave) and Sub Zero ( Fridge) appliances, white oak flooring , granite countertops in kitchen , marble bathrooms , washer/dryer in the unit , walk-in closets with white oak and glass pantries. The building amenities are 24-hour concierge/valet, Ice skating rink, tennis court, golf driving range, residents' multi-media lounge and billiards room on the 47th floor, valet services ( laundry and dry cleaning on site) , state-of-the-art fitness center , yoga/pilates studio , fully-landscaped terraces/sundeck , building-wide wireless Internet system , on-site storage available , bike storage , pet friendly , valet parking available , basketball courts, Large indoor and outdoor lap swimming pools (added cost) , sauna, free bicycle Usage , BBQ Grills , free daily breakfast and a cross town shuttle bus. Images are of our model unit's stock photos and are NOT actual photos. NYC law requires 30 day min, inquires for anything less will not be responded to. PRICES ADVERTISED ARE FOR ONE YEAR UNFURNISHED net effective .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 West 42nd Street have any available units?
635 West 42nd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 635 West 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 West 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 West 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 635 West 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 635 West 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 635 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 West 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 West 42nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 635 West 42nd Street has a pool.
Does 635 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 635 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 West 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.
