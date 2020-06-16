635 West 42nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access sauna tennis court valet service yoga

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS 7 DAYS A WEEK DURING THIS TIME! VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSES AVAILABLE DAILY . WE CAN DO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AT ANYTIME AT YOUR CONVENIENCE. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AN IMMEDIATE VIRTUAL SHOWING APPOINTMENT.. Our Atelier Rental Office is showing 7 days a week. Call us today for an immediate appointment to see our newest availability. Also, feel free to walk in to the building anytime Monday-Friday 10am-645pm or Sunday 12pm-3pm without an appointment. Units come furnished or unfurnished for short or long term. Price of unit may vary with length of term and if unit is furnished. The Atelier has become a Manhattan luxury landmark. We are steps away from the Hudson Rail Yards and Hi Line Park. Many celebrities call Atelier their home. All of our units are one of a kind. each has breathtaking unobstructed double exposure city and river views from floor to ceiling windows. The apartments feature stainless steel Bosch (dish washer, W/D, stove and microwave) and Sub Zero ( Fridge) appliances, white oak flooring , granite countertops in kitchen , marble bathrooms , washer/dryer in the unit , walk-in closets with white oak and glass pantries. The building amenities are 24-hour concierge/valet, Ice skating rink, tennis court, golf driving range, residents' multi-media lounge and billiards room on the 47th floor, valet services ( laundry and dry cleaning on site) , state-of-the-art fitness center , yoga/pilates studio , fully-landscaped terraces/sundeck , building-wide wireless Internet system , on-site storage available , bike storage , pet friendly , valet parking available , basketball courts, Large indoor and outdoor lap swimming pools (added cost) , sauna, free bicycle Usage , BBQ Grills , free daily breakfast and a cross town shuttle bus. Images are of our model unit's stock photos and are NOT actual photos. NYC law requires 30 day min, inquires for anything less will not be responded to. PRICES ADVERTISED ARE FOR ONE YEAR UNFURNISHED net effective .