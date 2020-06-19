All apartments in New York
620 WEST 42ND STREET

620 W 42nd St · (917) 809-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 24A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Lease Break!! (Available for July Move in)
Showings by Appointment only**
High End luxury Living in the Iconic Silver Towers. (Video Tour Available)
Super Sunny One bedroom with JAW Dropping Views, South West. (City and River views)

Sleek, minimalist, large porcelain bathroom. Streamlined open kitchen with cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances and in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryer.

Building Amenities:
- Business center,
- Conference room,
- Health club,
- 75' swimming pool,
- Tennis and basketball courts
- Parking
- Sun Deck
- Lounge Area
- Pet Friendly

Furniture for sale as well.
Price subject to change.

Lease Requirements:
12 months lease is required.
40 times the Monthly rent of Income to qualify.
1 Month Security, 1st Month rent and 1 Month broker fee applies due at lease signing.
Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building
===Ref:695978=== (rev 23)

Basket Ball,Common roof deck,Lounge room,Stainless Steel Appliances,Tennis Courts,Sauna,Outdoor Space,In-unit Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have any available units?
620 WEST 42ND STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have?
Some of 620 WEST 42ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 WEST 42ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
620 WEST 42ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 WEST 42ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 WEST 42ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 620 WEST 42ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 WEST 42ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 620 WEST 42ND STREET has a pool.
Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 620 WEST 42ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 620 WEST 42ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 WEST 42ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
