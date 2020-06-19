620 WEST 42ND STREET

Amenities

Lease Break!! (Available for July Move in)

Showings by Appointment only**

High End luxury Living in the Iconic Silver Towers. (Video Tour Available)

Super Sunny One bedroom with JAW Dropping Views, South West. (City and River views)



Sleek, minimalist, large porcelain bathroom. Streamlined open kitchen with cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances and in-unit Bosch Washer and Dryer.



Building Amenities:

- Business center,

- Conference room,

- Health club,

- 75' swimming pool,

- Tennis and basketball courts

- Parking

- Sun Deck

- Lounge Area

- Pet Friendly



Furniture for sale as well.

Price subject to change.



Lease Requirements:

12 months lease is required.

40 times the Monthly rent of Income to qualify.

1 Month Security, 1st Month rent and 1 Month broker fee applies due at lease signing.

Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building

