Amenities

patio / balcony gym air conditioning doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage

Don't miss the opportunity to reside in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Home Office Stunner. Residence 6C is located in the Prestigious 610 West 110th Street Condominium. This 1,477 square foot home has the perfect layout (SEE FLOOR PLAN) along with Original Pre War Details, Partial Riverside Park Views, Solid Oak Herringbone Floors, Two Marble baths, Large Bedrooms, an Over-sized Dining Room, State-Of-The-Art Kitchen Appliances, Central Air Conditioning and lots of closet space. As for the condominium itself, there is a Full Time Doorman, Live-in Resident Manager, Fitness Center, Bike Room, Recreation Space and an outdoor Terrace. Apartments in this highly sought after UWS location do not last long. Contact me today to view this magnificent home. NO SHARES.