All apartments in New York
Find more places like 610 West 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
610 West 110th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

610 West 110th Street

610 Cathedral Parkway · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

610 Cathedral Parkway, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Home Office Stunner. Residence 6C is located in the Prestigious 610 West 110th Street Condominium. This 1,477 square foot home has the perfect layout (SEE FLOOR PLAN) along with Original Pre War Details, Partial Riverside Park Views, Solid Oak Herringbone Floors, Two Marble baths, Large Bedrooms, an Over-sized Dining Room, State-Of-The-Art Kitchen Appliances, Central Air Conditioning and lots of closet space. As for the condominium itself, there is a Full Time Doorman, Live-in Resident Manager, Fitness Center, Bike Room, Recreation Space and an outdoor Terrace. Apartments in this highly sought after UWS location do not last long. Contact me today to view this magnificent home. NO SHARES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West 110th Street have any available units?
610 West 110th Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 West 110th Street have?
Some of 610 West 110th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 West 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 West 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 610 West 110th Street offer parking?
No, 610 West 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 610 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 West 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 610 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 610 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 610 West 110th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity