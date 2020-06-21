544 West 157th Street

Amenities

Easy, no contact showing available. Please view the virtual tour online and text me to confirm a showing. Apartment 1B is a huge two bedroom (convertible 3) one bathroom apartment that features oversized windows, gorgeous sunlight throughout, voice intercom, eat in kitchen, large living and dining room and full size stainless steel appliances. There is a laundry room right outside your door and the building offers double secure entryway. Fantastic building with the 1 train at 157th located just outside your front door. Convenient to parks, restaurants and bars.