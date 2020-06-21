All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

544 West 157th Street

544 West 157th Street · (718) 486-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 West 157th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Easy, no contact showing available. Please view the virtual tour online and text me to confirm a showing. Apartment 1B is a huge two bedroom (convertible 3) one bathroom apartment that features oversized windows, gorgeous sunlight throughout, voice intercom, eat in kitchen, large living and dining room and full size stainless steel appliances. There is a laundry room right outside your door and the building offers double secure entryway. Fantastic building with the 1 train at 157th located just outside your front door. Convenient to parks, restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 West 157th Street have any available units?
544 West 157th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 544 West 157th Street currently offering any rent specials?
544 West 157th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 West 157th Street pet-friendly?
No, 544 West 157th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 544 West 157th Street offer parking?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not offer parking.
Does 544 West 157th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 West 157th Street have a pool?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not have a pool.
Does 544 West 157th Street have accessible units?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 544 West 157th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 West 157th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 West 157th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
