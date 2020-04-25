534 West 149th Street

Amenities

hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities hot tub

On this leafy Northern and excellent street, definitely one of the neighborhood's best, this four-unit brownstone is an easy breezy place to call home.First-rate with style and appeal this top floor residence is both relaxed and rousing within. Urban yet chic, and without question superior. This is a fabulous apartment and you can trust that this one will surely be noteworthy. Once inside you shall feel at ease. Although still kept character is noticeable throughout, it is specifically modern-day in its finished place. You will discern that there are many options in terms of functionality and decor. Upon your paying visiting, all of its effortlessness will be apparent and perhaps you will have finally your place. Shown in the front is a welcoming room with an altogether kitchen and heading towards the South end you will flow into a really nice sized and super bright central room. The full bath is complete spa functionality and features. Within a terrific house on one of the loveliest blocks in Sugar Hill's Hamilton Heights, an area eclectic and diverse, this is a must see offering for sure. I would be pleased to introduce you.