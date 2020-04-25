All apartments in New York
Find more places like 534 West 149th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
534 West 149th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

534 West 149th Street

534 West 149th Street · (212) 937-1698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

534 West 149th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 FL · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
On this leafy Northern and excellent street, definitely one of the neighborhood's best, this four-unit brownstone is an easy breezy place to call home.First-rate with style and appeal this top floor residence is both relaxed and rousing within. Urban yet chic, and without question superior. This is a fabulous apartment and you can trust that this one will surely be noteworthy. Once inside you shall feel at ease. Although still kept character is noticeable throughout, it is specifically modern-day in its finished place. You will discern that there are many options in terms of functionality and decor. Upon your paying visiting, all of its effortlessness will be apparent and perhaps you will have finally your place. Shown in the front is a welcoming room with an altogether kitchen and heading towards the South end you will flow into a really nice sized and super bright central room. The full bath is complete spa functionality and features. Within a terrific house on one of the loveliest blocks in Sugar Hill's Hamilton Heights, an area eclectic and diverse, this is a must see offering for sure. I would be pleased to introduce you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 West 149th Street have any available units?
534 West 149th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 534 West 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 West 149th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 West 149th Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 West 149th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 534 West 149th Street offer parking?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 West 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 West 149th Street have a pool?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 West 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 West 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 West 149th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 West 149th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 534 West 149th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity