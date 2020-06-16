All apartments in New York
526 West 161st Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:35 AM

526 West 161st Street

526 West 161st Street · (718) 669-0316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

526 West 161st Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a true 3 bedroom apartment with all are QUEENS Sized. Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways.

Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 West 161st Street have any available units?
526 West 161st Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 West 161st Street have?
Some of 526 West 161st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 West 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 West 161st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 West 161st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 West 161st Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 West 161st Street offer parking?
No, 526 West 161st Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 West 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 West 161st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 West 161st Street have a pool?
No, 526 West 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 West 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 526 West 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 West 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 West 161st Street has units with dishwashers.
