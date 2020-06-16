526 West 161st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a true 3 bedroom apartment with all are QUEENS Sized. Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways.



Located close to Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!