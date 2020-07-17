521 East 72nd Street

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Ground floor retail space available at 521-523 East 72nd Street situated at the base of an Upper East Side mixed-use residential and medical professional building east of York Avenue.The current layout of approximately 582 square feet is open and features a high ceiling with floor-to-ceiling windows across the front, 1 restroom and a storage area. Ideal for pharmacy, coffee shop, dry cleaners, or any other retail use.521-523 East 72nd Street is proximate to transportation including the Second Avenue subway line and UES bus routes as well as area hospitals and a wide variety of restaurants and shopping.