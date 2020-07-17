All apartments in New York
521 East 72nd Street

Location

521 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$9,700

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ground floor retail space available at 521-523 East 72nd Street situated at the base of an Upper East Side mixed-use residential and medical professional building east of York Avenue.The current layout of approximately 582 square feet is open and features a high ceiling with floor-to-ceiling windows across the front, 1 restroom and a storage area. Ideal for pharmacy, coffee shop, dry cleaners, or any other retail use.521-523 East 72nd Street is proximate to transportation including the Second Avenue subway line and UES bus routes as well as area hospitals and a wide variety of restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 East 72nd Street have any available units?
521 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $9,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 521 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 East 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 521 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 East 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 East 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
