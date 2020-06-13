All apartments in New York
Find more places like 520 East 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
520 East 81st Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:07 AM

520 East 81st Street

520 East 81st Street · (917) 744-1662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
bike storage
This is the Biggest and Best apartment in a 24 Hour Doorman Building on the Upper East Side, for the price and Features: - SPRAWLING, 33 FT LIVING ROOM-.BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS,- SPACE FOR A DINING TABLE.- KING-SIZED MASTER BEDROOM- DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE- CLOSETS GALORE AND MORE!This is a very simple, clean apartment with SPACE AND AMAZING VALUE. * * *It's a short stroll to the East River Esplanade with an abundant amount of restaurants,, It's a short stroll to the East River Esplanade with an abundant amount of restaurants, AL FRESCO CAFE'S, SHOPPING and CHARMING BOUTIQUES! NIGHTLIFE, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, COMEDY CLUBS AND BARS, LOUNGES. You are just minutes to midtown or across town on the new 2nd Ave., Subway, the #6 train and all buses. Note: Rent is $3095 first 5 months through August 31st. Then increases aprx 5% for the following year. Gre4aqt oppty! Shown by appt with our team or at one of our limited OPEN HOUSES. Plan to see it a.s.a.p.! bond1621329

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 East 81st Street have any available units?
520 East 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 East 81st Street have?
Some of 520 East 81st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 East 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 520 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 East 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 520 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 East 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 East 81st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity