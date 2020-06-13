520 East 81st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator bike storage

This is the Biggest and Best apartment in a 24 Hour Doorman Building on the Upper East Side, for the price and Features: - SPRAWLING, 33 FT LIVING ROOM-.BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS,- SPACE FOR A DINING TABLE.- KING-SIZED MASTER BEDROOM- DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE- CLOSETS GALORE AND MORE!This is a very simple, clean apartment with SPACE AND AMAZING VALUE. * * *It's a short stroll to the East River Esplanade with an abundant amount of restaurants,, It's a short stroll to the East River Esplanade with an abundant amount of restaurants, AL FRESCO CAFE'S, SHOPPING and CHARMING BOUTIQUES! NIGHTLIFE, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, COMEDY CLUBS AND BARS, LOUNGES. You are just minutes to midtown or across town on the new 2nd Ave., Subway, the #6 train and all buses. Note: Rent is $3095 first 5 months through August 31st. Then increases aprx 5% for the following year. Gre4aqt oppty! Shown by appt with our team or at one of our limited OPEN HOUSES. Plan to see it a.s.a.p.! bond1621329