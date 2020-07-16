515 West 139th Street

Amenities

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*

Brand New 4 bed 2 Full Bathrooms, only a 1/2 block to City College - PERFECT for Students!



- Brand New Kitchen! Stainless Steel Appliances, dishwater, stone counters, Backsplash!

- Queen and full sized bedrooms - closet in each room

- 2 full Modern Bathrooms

- No living room - 4th room can be used as a living room

- Friendly live-in Super!

- Heat and Hot Water included!



Photos are from a finished and similar unit in the same building due to renovations. Photos are virtually staged. Unit does not come furnished.



Minutes to the 1 train!



Right by City College, St. Nicholas Park, Riverbank State Park, many Restaurants, Supermarkets, and more!! Fairway Market less than 10 minutes away!



Applicants must be making 40x the rent and have GOOD credit. Guarantors are welcomed.



Contact to schedule a viewing today!