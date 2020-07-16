All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

515 West 139th Street

515 West 139th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

515 West 139th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*
Brand New 4 bed 2 Full Bathrooms, only a 1/2 block to City College - PERFECT for Students!

- Brand New Kitchen! Stainless Steel Appliances, dishwater, stone counters, Backsplash!
- Queen and full sized bedrooms - closet in each room
- 2 full Modern Bathrooms
- No living room - 4th room can be used as a living room
- Friendly live-in Super!
- Heat and Hot Water included!

Photos are from a finished and similar unit in the same building due to renovations. Photos are virtually staged. Unit does not come furnished.

Minutes to the 1 train!

Right by City College, St. Nicholas Park, Riverbank State Park, many Restaurants, Supermarkets, and more!! Fairway Market less than 10 minutes away!

Applicants must be making 40x the rent and have GOOD credit. Guarantors are welcomed.

Contact to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 West 139th Street have any available units?
515 West 139th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 West 139th Street have?
Some of 515 West 139th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 West 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 515 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 515 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 West 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 515 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
