Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

50 Franklin Street

50 Franklin Street · (818) 667-3825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

50 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17C · Avail. now

$6,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Also available furnished for $7,000 a month. This modern and sun-filled two-bed, two-bath features a private balcony with impeccable views of the New York skyline. The open kitchen is complete with beautiful white lacquer cabinets and ample storage. The apt has top-of-the-line finishes, 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, oak flooring throughout and two marble baths. This unit also has controlled central air and a Bosch washer/dryer.

50 Franklin is a full-service luxury condominium in Tribeca conveniently close to transportation and some of the city's best restaurants and stores. The building has an array of amenities including a landscaped roof deck with barbecue grills, fitness center, multimedia lounge, pet spa, bike room, individual storage units, and 24/7 doorman concierge. In addition, a furnished private suite can be rented for your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Franklin Street have any available units?
50 Franklin Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Franklin Street have?
Some of 50 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 50 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 50 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
