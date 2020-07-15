50 Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Also available furnished for $7,000 a month. This modern and sun-filled two-bed, two-bath features a private balcony with impeccable views of the New York skyline. The open kitchen is complete with beautiful white lacquer cabinets and ample storage. The apt has top-of-the-line finishes, 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, oak flooring throughout and two marble baths. This unit also has controlled central air and a Bosch washer/dryer.



50 Franklin is a full-service luxury condominium in Tribeca conveniently close to transportation and some of the city's best restaurants and stores. The building has an array of amenities including a landscaped roof deck with barbecue grills, fitness center, multimedia lounge, pet spa, bike room, individual storage units, and 24/7 doorman concierge. In addition, a furnished private suite can be rented for your guests.