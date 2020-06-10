5 Beekman Street

Amenities

Coveted high-floor BRAND NEW FURNISHED 2bed/2.5bath triple exposure residence offers stunning views to the North, East and West from floor to ceiling windows. The apartment is elegantly appointed with luxurious finishes throughout, including a solid mahogany front door, thermoheated oak floors and marbled/limestone bathrooms. This perfectly configured floor plan feature an open living/dining concept with breakfast bar. The modern kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, Miele appliances, and Madreperola quartzite stone countertops. The master suite has ample closet space and a windowed bath with separate shower stall, full immersion tub and double vanity.A life of indulgence, inside and out. The Thomas Juul-Hansen designed condominiums start one hundred and seventy-two feet in the sky. Residences are modern canvasses showcasing various perspectives: 360 degree views, river to river, downtown landmarks to uptown skyline. A direct elevator ride or telephone call away are the exclusive services offered by the hotel. In residence dining provided by the Tom Colicchio restaurant. Personal training in the state- of- the- art fitness center, and priority reservations for restaurants at The Beekman overseen by Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally.