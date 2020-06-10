All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

5 Beekman Street

5 Beekman Street · (212) 317-3689
Location

5 Beekman Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42A · Avail. now

$12,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Coveted high-floor BRAND NEW FURNISHED 2bed/2.5bath triple exposure residence offers stunning views to the North, East and West from floor to ceiling windows. The apartment is elegantly appointed with luxurious finishes throughout, including a solid mahogany front door, thermoheated oak floors and marbled/limestone bathrooms. This perfectly configured floor plan feature an open living/dining concept with breakfast bar. The modern kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, Miele appliances, and Madreperola quartzite stone countertops. The master suite has ample closet space and a windowed bath with separate shower stall, full immersion tub and double vanity.A life of indulgence, inside and out. The Thomas Juul-Hansen designed condominiums start one hundred and seventy-two feet in the sky. Residences are modern canvasses showcasing various perspectives: 360 degree views, river to river, downtown landmarks to uptown skyline. A direct elevator ride or telephone call away are the exclusive services offered by the hotel. In residence dining provided by the Tom Colicchio restaurant. Personal training in the state- of- the- art fitness center, and priority reservations for restaurants at The Beekman overseen by Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Beekman Street have any available units?
5 Beekman Street has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Beekman Street have?
Some of 5 Beekman Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Beekman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Beekman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Beekman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Beekman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Beekman Street offer parking?
No, 5 Beekman Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Beekman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Beekman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Beekman Street have a pool?
No, 5 Beekman Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Beekman Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Beekman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Beekman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Beekman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
