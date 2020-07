Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Warmly located in the charming and convenient Mount Morris Park neighborhood, this duplex unit is ideal for someone who wants space for days. The expansive 52 x 18 living space debunks the NYC standard of living. The north facing bay windows with seating will have you gazing over a row of 5th Avenue brownstones as well as the lush greenery from the parks perimeter. Everything in this town home has been renovated. The modern and wide galley kitchen is open and airy with plenty of soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The window there is a sweet juliet balcony that overlooks the terrace. All three bedrooms will accommodate a queen sized bed plus furniture and each boast en suite facilities.There is no lack of storage with numerous closets in main living space and bedrooms. The option of renting the complete house is available. Please view our 3D Walkthrough. Showings will be scheduled after June 22nd.