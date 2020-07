Amenities

NOT ON STREETEASY! ONE MONTH FREE! Beautiful Gut renovated designer 3 bedrooms with exposed bricks. Walls of windows that receive plenty of natural light. Large open kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Also included is a Washer/Dryer in the unit for your convenience. Spacious bedrooms with a beautiful bathroom. Recessed lighting throughout. You are equidistant to the A,B,C,D train on 125th and St. Nicholas and the 1 train on 137th and Broadway. ACTUAL GROSS RENT IS $3200. ONE MONTH FREE IS NET EFFECTIVE ON 13 MONTH LEASE