Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning elevator

- L A R G E - S T U D I O -(alcove) , ( N O - F E E ) Upper East Side ( E 75th )- Generous size // Living Space // Entertainment area. - Queen size bed & Furniture - Ample Closet space & LOTS of natural light. - AC in unit- Elevator / Laundry.Guarantors Accepted.If interested Call, Text or Email us to schedule a viewing, We do also have other similar units available throughout NYC. Just inquire and we will help find you the perfect home. bestaptsnyc153686