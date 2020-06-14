All apartments in New York
43 West 61st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

43 West 61st Street

43 West 61st Street · (347) 489-4919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 West 61st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19M · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
Brand new, renovated two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment across the street from Lincoln Center, and one block from Central Park and Columbus Circle. Super high-end finishes in cool Art Deco style for the discerning tenant who wants to live in a unique apartment. This bespoke, light-filled corner residence offers open city views facing west and south.

Originally built as a warehouse in 1930 and converted to residential use in the mid-1980's, the Sofia Condominium is a full-service, meticulously maintained, landmarked Art Deco building with 24-hour doorman and concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 West 61st Street have any available units?
43 West 61st Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 43 West 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 West 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 West 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 West 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 West 61st Street offer parking?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 West 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 West 61st Street have a pool?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 West 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 West 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 West 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 West 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
