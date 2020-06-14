43 West 61st Street

Amenities

recently renovated concierge doorman

Brand new, renovated two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment across the street from Lincoln Center, and one block from Central Park and Columbus Circle. Super high-end finishes in cool Art Deco style for the discerning tenant who wants to live in a unique apartment. This bespoke, light-filled corner residence offers open city views facing west and south.



Originally built as a warehouse in 1930 and converted to residential use in the mid-1980's, the Sofia Condominium is a full-service, meticulously maintained, landmarked Art Deco building with 24-hour doorman and concierge.