429 East 6th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

TRUE 1 Bedroom! Washer/Dryer in Unit



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This is a TRUE 1 Bedroom apartment with all rooms including the living room having windows and closets. Dishwasher, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.



Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



