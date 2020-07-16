All apartments in New York
Find more places like 429 East 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
429 East 6th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

429 East 6th Street

429 East 6th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

429 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

TRUE 1 Bedroom! Washer/Dryer in Unit

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This is a TRUE 1 Bedroom apartment with all rooms including the living room having windows and closets. Dishwasher, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.

Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 East 6th Street have any available units?
429 East 6th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 East 6th Street have?
Some of 429 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 East 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 429 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 429 East 6th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity