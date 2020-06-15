42 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Gracious, pre-war one bedroom in a lovely brownstone with elevator, located on one of the most beautiful Upper East Side blocks, between Madison and Park. No board approval and easy application process!This true one-bedroom/one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10'8" ceilings, an expansive living/dining room with two large south facing windows, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen was just upgraded and boasts a brand new dishwasher and gas stove.With only two apartments per floor, this intimate, self-managed cooperative offers the privacy and allure of townhouse living within one of the most desirable locations in the city. Conveniences include basement storage, laundry room and elevator. Sponsor owned-no board approval necessary. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.