Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

42 East 73rd Street

42 East 73rd Street · (617) 571-9438
Location

42 East 73rd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Gracious, pre-war one bedroom in a lovely brownstone with elevator, located on one of the most beautiful Upper East Side blocks, between Madison and Park. No board approval and easy application process!This true one-bedroom/one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10'8" ceilings, an expansive living/dining room with two large south facing windows, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen was just upgraded and boasts a brand new dishwasher and gas stove.With only two apartments per floor, this intimate, self-managed cooperative offers the privacy and allure of townhouse living within one of the most desirable locations in the city. Conveniences include basement storage, laundry room and elevator. Sponsor owned-no board approval necessary. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 East 73rd Street have any available units?
42 East 73rd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 42 East 73rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 East 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 42 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 42 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 42 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 42 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 East 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
