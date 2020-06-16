All apartments in New York
418 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

418 Central Park West

418 Central Park West · (646) 868-7228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Across the street from Central Park! This spacious and bright one bedroom apartment, located on Central Park West, offers the pre-war elegance you come to find in classic UWS buildings. Once you enter thru the foyer you'll appreciate the architectural details which include 10+ feet high ceilings with beautiful crown molding, archways, bay windows and inlaid hardwood floors. The large living room offers enough space for both living and dining furniture. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances a dishwasher and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The bedroom can fit a king size bed with plenty of extra room for additional furniture. Storage will not be an issue with four large custom built-in closets throughout the apartment.

418 CPW is a full service Condo with 24-hr. doorman, live-in super, laundry room, bike room, and storage available for rent. The building is conveniently located one block from the B/C subway station, near cross-town buses and within walking distance to many major shops/restaurants like Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Homegoods and more. Available now, with easy board approval. Pets and guarantors considered case by case. *Furnishings in pictures are from previous tenant.

418 CPW is a full service Condo with 24-hr. doorman, live-in super, laundry room, bike room, and storage available for rent. The building is conveniently located one block from the B/C subway station, near cross-town buses and within walking distance to many major shops/restaurants like Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Bareburger, Crumbs, Homegoods and more. Available now, with easy board approval. Pets and guarantors considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Central Park West have any available units?
418 Central Park West has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Central Park West have?
Some of 418 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
418 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 418 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 418 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 418 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 418 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 418 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 418 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
