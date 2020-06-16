418 Central Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Across the street from Central Park! This spacious and bright one bedroom apartment, located on Central Park West, offers the pre-war elegance you come to find in classic UWS buildings. Once you enter thru the foyer you'll appreciate the architectural details which include 10+ feet high ceilings with beautiful crown molding, archways, bay windows and inlaid hardwood floors. The large living room offers enough space for both living and dining furniture. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances a dishwasher and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The bedroom can fit a king size bed with plenty of extra room for additional furniture. Storage will not be an issue with four large custom built-in closets throughout the apartment.



418 CPW is a full service Condo with 24-hr. doorman, live-in super, laundry room, bike room, and storage available for rent. The building is conveniently located one block from the B/C subway station, near cross-town buses and within walking distance to many major shops/restaurants like Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Bareburger, Crumbs, Homegoods and more. Available now, with easy board approval. Pets and guarantors considered.