405 East 63rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Beautifully renovated large alcove studio (size of a 1-bedroom!) features a separate kitchen with full-size appliances, pristine parquet wood flooring and ample closet space including a dressing room leading into a beautiful bathroom. A wall of windows ensures plenty of sunlight.



This well-maintained coop offers a full-time doorman, on-site super, laundry room, storage, bike storage and a beautifully furnished roof deck with open city views. Located in a great Upper East Side area close to dining, shopping and just 2 blocks from the new 2nd Avenue subway (Q train, 63rd & 3rd). Sorry, no pets.



For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please contact us anytime.