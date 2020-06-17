All apartments in New York
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:10 AM

405 East 63rd Street

405 East 63rd Street · (718) 350-6438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautifully renovated large alcove studio (size of a 1-bedroom!) features a separate kitchen with full-size appliances, pristine parquet wood flooring and ample closet space including a dressing room leading into a beautiful bathroom. A wall of windows ensures plenty of sunlight.

This well-maintained coop offers a full-time doorman, on-site super, laundry room, storage, bike storage and a beautifully furnished roof deck with open city views. Located in a great Upper East Side area close to dining, shopping and just 2 blocks from the new 2nd Avenue subway (Q train, 63rd & 3rd). Sorry, no pets.

For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please contact us anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 East 63rd Street have any available units?
405 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 405 East 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 East 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 East 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 405 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 405 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 405 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
