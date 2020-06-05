All apartments in New York
400 West 58th Street

400 West 58th Street · (415) 309-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-JK · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
PLEASE EMAIL FOR ADDITIONAL VIDEOS OF THE WHOLE APARTMENT.
This generously sized and well proportioned two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with eat-in-kitchen is truly a place to call home. The large master bedroom faces south and west with peaceful tree-filled views and has a wall of California closets. The second bedroom features an en-suite bath, two windows and two closets.

The over-sized living room can comfortably accommodate a seating/TV area and home office or dining area. Complimenting the gracious living space is the beautiful custom designed windowed eat-in-kitchen featuring a moveable center island that doubles as a sit-down breakfast bar, new stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, wine fridge, and an abundance of kitchen storage. This home is accentuated by crown moldings, beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, and a separate windowed laundry room with vented washer/dryer. With N/S/E/W exposure and ten windows throughout, this is a happy home!

400 West 58th street is a pet-friendly co-op with elevator, live-in super, central laundry, bike room, and parking garage. Conveniently located on the cusp of Lincoln Square and Hell's Kitchen, you are a few blocks from Central Park, Lincoln Center, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods, The Theater District, and no shortage of amazing restaurants and shopping.
The A,C,B,D,1,N,Q,R,W trains are all near-by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West 58th Street have any available units?
400 West 58th Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 58th Street have?
Some of 400 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 West 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 West 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 West 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 400 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 West 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
