Amenities
PLEASE EMAIL FOR ADDITIONAL VIDEOS OF THE WHOLE APARTMENT.
This generously sized and well proportioned two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with eat-in-kitchen is truly a place to call home. The large master bedroom faces south and west with peaceful tree-filled views and has a wall of California closets. The second bedroom features an en-suite bath, two windows and two closets.
The over-sized living room can comfortably accommodate a seating/TV area and home office or dining area. Complimenting the gracious living space is the beautiful custom designed windowed eat-in-kitchen featuring a moveable center island that doubles as a sit-down breakfast bar, new stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, wine fridge, and an abundance of kitchen storage. This home is accentuated by crown moldings, beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, and a separate windowed laundry room with vented washer/dryer. With N/S/E/W exposure and ten windows throughout, this is a happy home!
400 West 58th street is a pet-friendly co-op with elevator, live-in super, central laundry, bike room, and parking garage. Conveniently located on the cusp of Lincoln Square and Hell's Kitchen, you are a few blocks from Central Park, Lincoln Center, Time Warner Center, Whole Foods, The Theater District, and no shortage of amazing restaurants and shopping.
The A,C,B,D,1,N,Q,R,W trains are all near-by.