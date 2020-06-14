All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

393 West End Avenue

393 West End Ave. · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

393 West End Ave., New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-2D · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
hot tub
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
hot tub
Sunny 2br/2bath with river views!No Fee | 2 Months Free | Immediate OccupancyAvailable for a one-time 6-11 months lease term onlyGross Rent $7,327 per month | Net cost with 2 months free on an 11-month lease $5,995Doorman // Gym // Recreational Space // Playroom // Roof Terrace // Bike Rack // Refrigerated Package RoomApartment #PH2DThis expansive and unique 2bed 2bath offers modern space throughout. Triple mint finishes abound, from the narrow planked solid oak floor on which you stand, the polished quartz countertops upon where your food is prepped and cooked, through the uber-efficient appliance brand choices which simplify and streamline modern-day living. Great closeting space, with spa finishes including underfloor heating. General apartment heat is from radiators, with central air as your a/c source through the warm spring and summer months. Interiors were designed by Vicente Wolf. 393 West End Avenue at the corner of West 79th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 West End Avenue have any available units?
393 West End Avenue has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 West End Avenue have?
Some of 393 West End Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
393 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 393 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 393 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 393 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 393 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 393 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 393 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 393 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 393 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
