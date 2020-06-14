Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym bike storage hot tub

Sunny 2br/2bath with river views!No Fee | 2 Months Free | Immediate OccupancyAvailable for a one-time 6-11 months lease term onlyGross Rent $7,327 per month | Net cost with 2 months free on an 11-month lease $5,995Doorman // Gym // Recreational Space // Playroom // Roof Terrace // Bike Rack // Refrigerated Package RoomApartment #PH2DThis expansive and unique 2bed 2bath offers modern space throughout. Triple mint finishes abound, from the narrow planked solid oak floor on which you stand, the polished quartz countertops upon where your food is prepped and cooked, through the uber-efficient appliance brand choices which simplify and streamline modern-day living. Great closeting space, with spa finishes including underfloor heating. General apartment heat is from radiators, with central air as your a/c source through the warm spring and summer months. Interiors were designed by Vicente Wolf. 393 West End Avenue at the corner of West 79th Street.