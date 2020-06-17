39 1st Ave 5/6

Amenities

some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Sun Kissed 2BR in the LES - Property Id: 250702



Available 5/1/2020~East Village



*1 MONTH BROKER FEE



Best Price Available In The Area!!

Located on the corner of 2nd Street & 1st Ave!!



This Is A Huge 2BR

- South Facing With Great Nature light & Open City View

- Full Size Kitchen

- Close to Subway (F line)



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.



Text me to schedule a viewing.

