380 Rector Place

Luxury 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment is situated on a high floor that offers good light and great views! High class Amenities include: fitness club, bicycle and storage facility, laundry facilities, and lounge room. Apartment includes spacious master bedroom with great closets, marble bathroom and kitchen. Short walk to work to the Financial District and close to virtually every major subway line in Manhattan. Enjoy the beautiful Hudson River or Wagner Parks and take in the breathtaking sunsets with views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor! Great price.