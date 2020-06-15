All apartments in New York
380 Rector Place

380 Rector Place · (212) 964-4300
Location

380 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22G · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
Luxury 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment is situated on a high floor that offers good light and great views! High class Amenities include: fitness club, bicycle and storage facility, laundry facilities, and lounge room. Apartment includes spacious master bedroom with great closets, marble bathroom and kitchen. Short walk to work to the Financial District and close to virtually every major subway line in Manhattan. Enjoy the beautiful Hudson River or Wagner Parks and take in the breathtaking sunsets with views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor! Great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Rector Place have any available units?
380 Rector Place has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 380 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
380 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 380 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 380 Rector Place offer parking?
No, 380 Rector Place does not offer parking.
Does 380 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Rector Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 380 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 380 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 380 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Rector Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Rector Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Rector Place does not have units with air conditioning.
