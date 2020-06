Amenities

SPONSOR UNIT** NO CO-OP BOARD-APPROVAL***One Bedroom with Separate renovated Kitchen and Full marble bathroom. Beautiful views of the Empire State Building and great natural light!Abundance of Closets with High Ceilings and strip Wood Floors all throughout this one of a kind home! Located on a quiet tree-lined picturesque street in the heart of Chelsea neighbored along beautiful townhouses and brownstones.Building Features:Full Time DoormanElevatorsLaundry FacilitiesRoof Deck with breathtaking views!Sorry no pets.3D Virtual Tours available.