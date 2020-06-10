35 Mercer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator lobby

This dramatic 1,850SF loft is located right in the heart of Soho and features grand proportions, a private split bedroom layout, and bright exposures through 9 enormous windows. A gracious entrance foyer leads to a grand-scaled Living/Dining room with soaring ceilings, authentic Corinthian columns and open views of the surrounding historic district from enormous windows. There is a separate Library area with custom bookshelves and a floating staircase that leads to a cozy study. The windowed chef's kitchen is located off the dining area and features granite countertops, abundant custom cabinetry and top-of-the line appliances including dual Subzero refrigerators, a Miele dishwasher and a 6-burner professional range. At one end of the loft you'll find the king-sized Master Bedroom suite, a pin-drop quiet sanctuary with 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful marble bathroom replete with double sinks and a deep jetted tub. At the opposite end of the loft you'll find the spacious guest bedroom with a large fitted closet and access to a tastefully renovated guest bathroom with a glass-enclosed steam shower. Additional amenities include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, and custom lighting on dimmers throughout.



Perfectly situated at the corner of Grand and Mercer Streets, the boutique coop building features a refurbished lobby, automatic elevator, video intercom security system and a large common roof terrace with open city views. Enjoy space, privacy and location with every possible convenience right at your doorstep! Please note, no shares, pets or smoking allowed.