Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:31 AM

35 Mercer Street

35 Mercer Street · (212) 381-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
lobby
This dramatic 1,850SF loft is located right in the heart of Soho and features grand proportions, a private split bedroom layout, and bright exposures through 9 enormous windows. A gracious entrance foyer leads to a grand-scaled Living/Dining room with soaring ceilings, authentic Corinthian columns and open views of the surrounding historic district from enormous windows. There is a separate Library area with custom bookshelves and a floating staircase that leads to a cozy study. The windowed chef's kitchen is located off the dining area and features granite countertops, abundant custom cabinetry and top-of-the line appliances including dual Subzero refrigerators, a Miele dishwasher and a 6-burner professional range. At one end of the loft you'll find the king-sized Master Bedroom suite, a pin-drop quiet sanctuary with 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful marble bathroom replete with double sinks and a deep jetted tub. At the opposite end of the loft you'll find the spacious guest bedroom with a large fitted closet and access to a tastefully renovated guest bathroom with a glass-enclosed steam shower. Additional amenities include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, and custom lighting on dimmers throughout.

Perfectly situated at the corner of Grand and Mercer Streets, the boutique coop building features a refurbished lobby, automatic elevator, video intercom security system and a large common roof terrace with open city views. Enjoy space, privacy and location with every possible convenience right at your doorstep! Please note, no shares, pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Mercer Street have any available units?
35 Mercer Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Mercer Street have?
Some of 35 Mercer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Mercer Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 35 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Mercer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 35 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Mercer Street has units with dishwashers.
