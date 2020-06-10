35 Mercer Street

Amenities
This dramatic 1,850SF loft is located right in the heart of Soho and features grand proportions, a private split bedroom layout, and bright exposures through 9 enormous windows. A gracious entrance foyer leads to a grand-scaled Living/Dining room with soaring ceilings, authentic Corinthian columns and open views of the surrounding historic district from enormous windows. There is a separate Library area with custom bookshelves and a floating staircase that leads to a cozy study. The windowed chef's kitchen is located off the dining area and features granite countertops, abundant custom cabinetry and top-of-the line appliances including dual Subzero refrigerators, a Miele dishwasher and a 6-burner professional range. At one end of the loft you'll find the king-sized Master Bedroom suite, a pin-drop quiet sanctuary with 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful marble bathroom replete with double sinks and a deep jetted tub. At the opposite end of the loft you'll find the spacious guest bedroom with a large fitted closet and access to a tastefully renovated guest bathroom with a glass-enclosed steam shower. Additional amenities include central air-conditioning, a washer-dryer, and custom lighting on dimmers throughout.
Perfectly situated at the corner of Grand and Mercer Streets, the boutique coop building features a refurbished lobby, automatic elevator, video intercom security system and a large common roof terrace with open city views. Enjoy space, privacy and location with every possible convenience right at your doorstep! Please note, no shares, pets or smoking allowed.