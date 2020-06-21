33 West 9th Street

Amenities

PRIME WEST / CENTRAL VILLAGE MASSIVE ALCOVE STUDIO OR CALL IT A ONE BEDROOM FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDJust a block away from dynamic Washington Square this gorgeous and huge studio apartment is third floor and south-facing. It is located in a safe and beautiful neighborhood right next to 5th avenue. The crowd in this prime central / west village neighborhood is well-rounded and active around the clock; it consists of young professionals, artists, writers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and more. This location is one of the most coveted in the village area; it contains many historic co-ops and townhouses and is one of the safest locations. This street is quiet as compared to Sixth avenue and has an active and effective block association which has restored much of the aesthetic of the neighborhood (victorian-style street lamps, tree basins, seasonal plantings) and eliminated noise, crime and development in the neighborhood. Due to these restorations and the beautiful architecture, many call this neighborhood the Gold Coast. The individual historic-designated townhouses, meticulously maintained seasonal plantings and trees, and victorian style surroundings make the Gold Coast the most quaint and enchanting neighborhood in Greenwich Village. Although Washington Square park is regarded as the heart of the neighborhood there are also many other, smaller parks contributing to the aesthetic: Father Fagan, Minetta Triangle, Petrosino Square, Little Red Square, and Time Landscape. For kids there are also many nearby playgrounds including : Desalvio, Minetta, Thompson Street, Bleecker Street, Downing Street, Mercer Street, Cpl. John A. Seravelli, and William Passannante Ballfield.