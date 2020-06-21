All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

33 West 9th Street

33 West 9th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

33 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
playground
PRIME WEST / CENTRAL VILLAGE MASSIVE ALCOVE STUDIO OR CALL IT A ONE BEDROOM FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDJust a block away from dynamic Washington Square this gorgeous and huge studio apartment is third floor and south-facing. It is located in a safe and beautiful neighborhood right next to 5th avenue. The crowd in this prime central / west village neighborhood is well-rounded and active around the clock; it consists of young professionals, artists, writers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and more. This location is one of the most coveted in the village area; it contains many historic co-ops and townhouses and is one of the safest locations. This street is quiet as compared to Sixth avenue and has an active and effective block association which has restored much of the aesthetic of the neighborhood (victorian-style street lamps, tree basins, seasonal plantings) and eliminated noise, crime and development in the neighborhood. Due to these restorations and the beautiful architecture, many call this neighborhood the Gold Coast. The individual historic-designated townhouses, meticulously maintained seasonal plantings and trees, and victorian style surroundings make the Gold Coast the most quaint and enchanting neighborhood in Greenwich Village. Although Washington Square park is regarded as the heart of the neighborhood there are also many other, smaller parks contributing to the aesthetic: Father Fagan, Minetta Triangle, Petrosino Square, Little Red Square, and Time Landscape. For kids there are also many nearby playgrounds including : Desalvio, Minetta, Thompson Street, Bleecker Street, Downing Street, Mercer Street, Cpl. John A. Seravelli, and William Passannante Ballfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 West 9th Street have any available units?
33 West 9th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 33 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 West 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 33 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 West 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 West 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
