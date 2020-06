Amenities

Take advantage of the special time to start your own business, or to expand your current business with an additional location. Local and international traffic from Times Square one block away. Great space for a barbershop, dry cleaner drop off, retail or even an office. Neighbors include:-Il mio viaggio travel agency-Frisson coffee shop-Fresh From Hell juice barLittle over 400sf with central a/c and heat, great lighting, bathroom, laundry in the building, move in ready.