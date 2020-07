Amenities

One Of A Kind 1 Bedroom--1 Bathroom Apartment on the UES, Features:* Large Bedroom* Spacious Living Space* Equipped Kitchen* Plenty of Natural Light* Hardwood Floors* Closet SpacePictures displayed were taken from a sample unit in the buildingGreat Location with an Easy commute access! Short walk away from the Q train on 96th and 2nd Avenue and the 6 on 96th and Lexington Avenue. Plenty of restaurants and night life in the area. Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment!For More Info and Showing contact: Revital@AlphaNYC.com, 347-592-8119.