Showings will begin as soon as we are able.



Perched on the 12th floor, this 1,691 square foot, three-bedroom, three full bathroom home in a prime Upper East Side building offers wide city views through southern, western, and northern exposures. This spacious home features high ceilings and is flooded with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Its luxury finishes and services make this residence the perfect example of modern Upper East Side elegance and charm.



The master bedroom is situated in its own wing and is paired with a luxurious master bathroom complete with polished granite and marble, Kohler fixtures, a bathtub and vanities, steam shower, and radiant floor heating for the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. The chef's kitchen is fitted with stylish Poggenpohl cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances by Viking, Subzero, and Asko.



Distinguished by its sophisticated architecture and handsome Trespa-panel facade, 303 East 77th Street Condominium is a modern boutique building offering first-class service on the Upper East Side. The polished, inviting lobby is staffed by a 24-hour doorman and the furnished rooftop has both eastern and western exposures, making it ideal for enjoying coffee in the morning or wine in the evening while taking in stunning city views.,Showings Start After March 15th, 2018 with advanced notice.



