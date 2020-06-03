All apartments in New York
303 East 77th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:19 PM

303 East 77th Street

303 East 77th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 117
Location

303 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
doorman
bathtub
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
Showings will begin as soon as we are able.

Perched on the 12th floor, this 1,691 square foot, three-bedroom, three full bathroom home in a prime Upper East Side building offers wide city views through southern, western, and northern exposures. This spacious home features high ceilings and is flooded with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Its luxury finishes and services make this residence the perfect example of modern Upper East Side elegance and charm.

The master bedroom is situated in its own wing and is paired with a luxurious master bathroom complete with polished granite and marble, Kohler fixtures, a bathtub and vanities, steam shower, and radiant floor heating for the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. The chef's kitchen is fitted with stylish Poggenpohl cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances by Viking, Subzero, and Asko.

Distinguished by its sophisticated architecture and handsome Trespa-panel facade, 303 East 77th Street Condominium is a modern boutique building offering first-class service on the Upper East Side. The polished, inviting lobby is staffed by a 24-hour doorman and the furnished rooftop has both eastern and western exposures, making it ideal for enjoying coffee in the morning or wine in the evening while taking in stunning city views.,Showings Start After March 15th, 2018 with advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East 77th Street have any available units?
303 East 77th Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East 77th Street have?
Some of 303 East 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 303 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 303 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 303 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
