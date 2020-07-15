All apartments in New York
3 West 122nd Street
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:57 PM

3 West 122nd Street

3 West 122nd Street · (646) 321-9428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Gorgeous brand new 2br just listed, in the heart of Mount Morris Park West.* Building amenities:~ Storage room available $200 annual fee, elevator~ Pets allowed, on case by case basis~ Marcus Garvey Park in front of your building* Apartment amenities:~ Recently renovation~ Kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances and granite counters~ Hardwood floors, recessed lighting~ Laundry machine in the apartment. High ceilings. Gorgeous renovation* Once leased, the apartment will be professionally cleaned** Only Serious Inquiries, good credit and income a MUST** The building is located in front of Marcus Garvey Park. Walk to subway* Near restaurants, metro north, CVS, subway, buses, Central Park, & moreCell, call/text: 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comEmail: linda@linknyrealty.comCall: (914) 295-2536Link NY Realtywww.linknyrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 West 122nd Street have any available units?
3 West 122nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 West 122nd Street have?
Some of 3 West 122nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 West 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 West 122nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 West 122nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 West 122nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 West 122nd Street offer parking?
No, 3 West 122nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 West 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 West 122nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 West 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 3 West 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 West 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3 West 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 West 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 West 122nd Street has units with dishwashers.
