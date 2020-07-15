3 West 122nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Gorgeous brand new 2br just listed, in the heart of Mount Morris Park West.* Building amenities:~ Storage room available $200 annual fee, elevator~ Pets allowed, on case by case basis~ Marcus Garvey Park in front of your building* Apartment amenities:~ Recently renovation~ Kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances and granite counters~ Hardwood floors, recessed lighting~ Laundry machine in the apartment. High ceilings. Gorgeous renovation* Once leased, the apartment will be professionally cleaned** Only Serious Inquiries, good credit and income a MUST** The building is located in front of Marcus Garvey Park. Walk to subway* Near restaurants, metro north, CVS, subway, buses, Central Park, & moreCell, call/text: 646.321.9428Email: Leasing@linknyrealty.comEmail: linda@linknyrealty.comCall: (914) 295-2536Link NY Realtywww.linknyrealty.com