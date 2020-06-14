All apartments in New York
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

297 West 112th Street

297 West 112th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

297 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Newly renovated sunny corner 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in one of South Harlem's premier locations. Located in a well kept Elevator bldg, with laundry and common roof deck, this South/West facing apartment is a must see. Just renovated gourmet S/S kitchen with dishwasher and custom cabinets, hardwood floors thru-out , high ceilings and great light. Windowed bathroom and great natural light round out this amazing 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment. Easy access to the 2,3, A,B and C trains. No Fee. Please contact for viewings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 West 112th Street have any available units?
297 West 112th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 West 112th Street have?
Some of 297 West 112th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
297 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 297 West 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 297 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 297 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 297 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 West 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 297 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 297 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 297 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 297 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 West 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
