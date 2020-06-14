297 West 112th Street

Amenities

Newly renovated sunny corner 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in one of South Harlem's premier locations. Located in a well kept Elevator bldg, with laundry and common roof deck, this South/West facing apartment is a must see. Just renovated gourmet S/S kitchen with dishwasher and custom cabinets, hardwood floors thru-out , high ceilings and great light. Windowed bathroom and great natural light round out this amazing 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment. Easy access to the 2,3, A,B and C trains. No Fee. Please contact for viewings.