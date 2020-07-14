284 West 137th Street.

Amenities

Great deal for a quiet third floor studio in a well-maintained Harlem townhouse. High ceilings and separate sleeping area as well as an attentive landlord were perfect combination for the last tenant to stay for over 5 years. Located near the B and C, 2 and 3 trains at West 135th Street, this neighborhood is a hotbed to activity with new cafes, restaurants and small businesses opening their doors to provide amenities New Yorkers have come to expect. One subway stop to the 125th Street commercial artery where the next Whole Foods is eagerly anticipated. No smoking and no pets permitted. Can be rented partially furnished.