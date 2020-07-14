All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

284 West 137th Street

284 West 137th Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$1,625

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Great deal for a quiet third floor studio in a well-maintained Harlem townhouse. High ceilings and separate sleeping area as well as an attentive landlord were perfect combination for the last tenant to stay for over 5 years. Located near the B and C, 2 and 3 trains at West 135th Street, this neighborhood is a hotbed to activity with new cafes, restaurants and small businesses opening their doors to provide amenities New Yorkers have come to expect. One subway stop to the 125th Street commercial artery where the next Whole Foods is eagerly anticipated. No smoking and no pets permitted. Can be rented partially furnished.,Great deal for a quiet third floor studio in a well-maintained Harlem townhouse. High ceilings and separate sleeping area as well as an attentive landlord were perfect combination for the last tenant to stay for over 5 years. Located near the B and C, 2 and 3 trains at West 135th Street, this neighborhood is a hotbed to activity with new cafes, restaurants and small businesses opening their doors to provide amenities New Yorkers have come to expect. One subway stop to the 125th Street commercial artery where the next Whole Foods is eagerly anticipated. No smoking and no pets permitted. Can be rented partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 284 West 137th Street have any available units?
284 West 137th Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 284 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
284 West 137th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 284 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 284 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 284 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 West 137th Street have a pool?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 284 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 284 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 West 137th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 West 137th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

