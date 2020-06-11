275 West 96th Street

Amenities

Fantastic one bedroom on the 10th floor in a prime location right in the heart of the Upper West Side! Large, convenient layout with a king size bedroom, generous closet space, hardwood floors, modern bathroom and great sunlight. The living area has a large space that flows into an open kitchen that has been renovated within the last few years. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances as well as ample counter space. Move in for the second week of July.The Columbia is a full service condominium building with plentiful amenities. There is a state of the art fitness center with a half-court basketball court, squash/ racquetball court, pool, sauna, steam room, and shower facilities. You will also find a roof deck with stunning city views, children?s play room, shared community space with kitchen, billiards, table tennis and foosball! The building is conveniently located near the 96th Street train stop for the 1/2/3 trains, easy access to the Westside Highway as well as several bus stops for transportation. This lively neighborhood is also within close proximity to awesome restaurants, grocery markets, shops, museums, movie theaters, Riverside Park and Central Park! Pet friendly.