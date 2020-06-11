All apartments in New York
275 West 96th Street

275 West 96th Street · (212) 838-3700
Location

275 West 96th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Fantastic one bedroom on the 10th floor in a prime location right in the heart of the Upper West Side! Large, convenient layout with a king size bedroom, generous closet space, hardwood floors, modern bathroom and great sunlight. The living area has a large space that flows into an open kitchen that has been renovated within the last few years. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances as well as ample counter space. Move in for the second week of July.The Columbia is a full service condominium building with plentiful amenities. There is a state of the art fitness center with a half-court basketball court, squash/ racquetball court, pool, sauna, steam room, and shower facilities. You will also find a roof deck with stunning city views, children?s play room, shared community space with kitchen, billiards, table tennis and foosball! The building is conveniently located near the 96th Street train stop for the 1/2/3 trains, easy access to the Westside Highway as well as several bus stops for transportation. This lively neighborhood is also within close proximity to awesome restaurants, grocery markets, shops, museums, movie theaters, Riverside Park and Central Park! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 West 96th Street have any available units?
275 West 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 West 96th Street have?
Some of 275 West 96th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 West 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 West 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 West 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 West 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 275 West 96th Street offer parking?
No, 275 West 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 275 West 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 West 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 West 96th Street have a pool?
Yes, 275 West 96th Street has a pool.
Does 275 West 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 275 West 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 West 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 West 96th Street has units with dishwashers.
