Grand and Elegant Condominium Loft! NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED. (Check out the Virtual Tour link at the bottom of the description) This 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom corner 4 bath Prewar loft apartment offers extraordinary space, volume and abundant light in one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods where Gramercy Park and the Flatiron converge.The Great Room spans more than 36 feet, with soaring ceilings and Ten enormous street-facing windows, displaying beautiful views with extremely dramatic effect. The open windowed kitchen adds to the expanse of the living space and provides both function and grace.The master suite features four windows, his and hers bathrooms, and double walk-in closets. As in every New Yorker's dream, this apartment also boasts beautifully appointed closets one could nearly get lost in. Master Bathroom features Bianco Dolomiti stone and Chrysanthemum calacatta gold tiles. Beautiful soaking tub, large shower, Steam machine and double sink vanity complete this SPA like bathroom.The apartment features Northeast views, new windows, through-wall A/C, laundry room with 2 washers and 2 Dryers and a fully equipped chef's kitchen with a vented range. Gold Calacatta stone was used for kitchen counters and back-splash. Large Kitchen Island, SubZero fridge, Thermador range and Dishwasher. The hardwood floors and the original structural elements throughout add to the unique drama of this property which must be seen to be appreciated. The only apartment of its kind in the building, this home presents a rare opportunity to rent one of the nicest lofts in the best neighborhood.260 Park Avenue South is a luxury condominium offering full services, 24/7 doorman and concierge, fully equipped fitness center, newly refurbished roof deck, and bike storage. It is ideally located on lower Park Avenue South within minutes of all the restaurants and vitality of the Flatiron, Gramercy, Union Square, and Madison Square Park.Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/3g4pfh2