Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

260 Park Avenue South

260 Park Avenue South · (212) 323-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9B · Avail. now

$28,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
Grand and Elegant Condominium Loft! NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED. (Check out the Virtual Tour link at the bottom of the description) This 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom corner 4 bath Prewar loft apartment offers extraordinary space, volume and abundant light in one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods where Gramercy Park and the Flatiron converge.The Great Room spans more than 36 feet, with soaring ceilings and Ten enormous street-facing windows, displaying beautiful views with extremely dramatic effect. The open windowed kitchen adds to the expanse of the living space and provides both function and grace.The master suite features four windows, his and hers bathrooms, and double walk-in closets. As in every New Yorker's dream, this apartment also boasts beautifully appointed closets one could nearly get lost in. Master Bathroom features Bianco Dolomiti stone and Chrysanthemum calacatta gold tiles. Beautiful soaking tub, large shower, Steam machine and double sink vanity complete this SPA like bathroom.The apartment features Northeast views, new windows, through-wall A/C, laundry room with 2 washers and 2 Dryers and a fully equipped chef's kitchen with a vented range. Gold Calacatta stone was used for kitchen counters and back-splash. Large Kitchen Island, SubZero fridge, Thermador range and Dishwasher. The hardwood floors and the original structural elements throughout add to the unique drama of this property which must be seen to be appreciated. The only apartment of its kind in the building, this home presents a rare opportunity to rent one of the nicest lofts in the best neighborhood.260 Park Avenue South is a luxury condominium offering full services, 24/7 doorman and concierge, fully equipped fitness center, newly refurbished roof deck, and bike storage. It is ideally located on lower Park Avenue South within minutes of all the restaurants and vitality of the Flatiron, Gramercy, Union Square, and Madison Square Park.Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/3g4pfh2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Park Avenue South have any available units?
260 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 260 Park Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
260 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 260 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 260 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 260 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 260 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Park Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Park Avenue South have a pool?
No, 260 Park Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 260 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 260 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Park Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
