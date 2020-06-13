All apartments in New York
260 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

260 Elizabeth Street

260 Elizabeth Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK ON MARKET!266 ELIZABETH ST NoLita / SoHo * MASSIVE BACKYARD * Great location just off of Prince St, this gut renovated PREWAR apartment features a recently renovated kitchen with white shaker cabinets and, stainless steel appliances; the living room features EXPOSED BRICK, oak wide plank floors; 2 well-designed bathrooms with over-sized horizontal white subway tile; 3 bedrooms; other highlights include recessed lighting, crown and baseboard molding. Pets ok on a case by case basis. Only 2 blocks the 6,B,D,F,M trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
260 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 260 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
