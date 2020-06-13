260 Elizabeth Street

Amenities
BACK ON MARKET!266 ELIZABETH ST NoLita / SoHo * MASSIVE BACKYARD * Great location just off of Prince St, this gut renovated PREWAR apartment features a recently renovated kitchen with white shaker cabinets and, stainless steel appliances; the living room features EXPOSED BRICK, oak wide plank floors; 2 well-designed bathrooms with over-sized horizontal white subway tile; 3 bedrooms; other highlights include recessed lighting, crown and baseboard molding. Pets ok on a case by case basis. Only 2 blocks the 6,B,D,F,M trains.