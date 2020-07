Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing deal for this UWS Renovated large Flex two bedroom apartment. Located in well kept townhouse close to Broadway on 93rd street. This apartment features a large open living / dining area with exposed brick. The dining alcove can be used as a second bedroom that can accommodate a large queen bed and additional furniture. The kitchen has a dishwasher and the bathroom was recently renovated. For the location, size , and price you must call today before this apartment is rented. Pets allowed. 100Ft to express stop entrance.*pictures from previous tenants occupancy**