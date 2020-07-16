All apartments in New York
245 W 93rd Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

245 W 93rd Street

245 West 93rd Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 West 93rd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
This unit features stainless steel appliances,stone countertops,lots of closet space and hardwood floors. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: concierge, doorman, elevator, verizon enabled, fitness facility, laundry in building, media room, storage available. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 W 93rd Street have any available units?
245 W 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 W 93rd Street have?
Some of 245 W 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 W 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 W 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 W 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 W 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 245 W 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 W 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 W 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 245 W 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 W 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 245 W 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 W 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.
