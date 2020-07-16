245 W 93rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry media room

This unit features stainless steel appliances,stone countertops,lots of closet space and hardwood floors. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: concierge, doorman, elevator, verizon enabled, fitness facility, laundry in building, media room, storage available. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!