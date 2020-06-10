All apartments in New York
Find more places like 240 Riverside Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
240 Riverside Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

240 Riverside Boulevard

240 Riverside Boulevard · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 12-P · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Beautiful Alcove Studio at the Luxurious Heritage Condominium on Riverside Park!

This unit features true hardwood herringbone floors through out, a pass through kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, top notch appliances, generous closet space, a bathroom is finished in rich limestone and marble, spacious sleeping alcove, and an in unit washer dryer.

Located in the coveted Upper West Side at the beginning of Riverside Park, The Heritage building was designed by the famed New York architectural firm Costas Kondylis. The Heritage has the finest luxury services and amenities any NYC condo building would offer: white-glove doorman service, concierge, 24-hour security team, as well as on-site valet parking. The lavish and state-of-the-art Health Club & Spa features a fully equipped fitness center w/ a lap pool & dipping pool, along w/ aerobics studio, saunas, steam, massage treatment, and private training rooms.

*NO PETS

You will love 240 Riverside Boulevard Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
240 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 240 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
240 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 240 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 240 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 240 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 240 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 240 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 240 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 Riverside Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity