Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service

Beautiful Alcove Studio at the Luxurious Heritage Condominium on Riverside Park!



This unit features true hardwood herringbone floors through out, a pass through kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, top notch appliances, generous closet space, a bathroom is finished in rich limestone and marble, spacious sleeping alcove, and an in unit washer dryer.



Located in the coveted Upper West Side at the beginning of Riverside Park, The Heritage building was designed by the famed New York architectural firm Costas Kondylis. The Heritage has the finest luxury services and amenities any NYC condo building would offer: white-glove doorman service, concierge, 24-hour security team, as well as on-site valet parking. The lavish and state-of-the-art Health Club & Spa features a fully equipped fitness center w/ a lap pool & dipping pool, along w/ aerobics studio, saunas, steam, massage treatment, and private training rooms.



*NO PETS



You will love 240 Riverside Boulevard Lifestyle!