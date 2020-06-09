All apartments in New York
231 HENRY
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:13 AM

231 HENRY

231 Henry Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Henry Street, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome home! Completely renovated two bedroom on charming Henry St! The living room is so HUGE it can accommodate as much furniture as you desire. The apartment features new granite kitchen, dark mahogany cabinets, marble bathroom, new hardwood floors and great size bedrooms. 1 minute walk from the F train, best of NYC restaurants and cafe's! just in between LES, EV, China town and SoHo! what more can you ask for? Contact Omer today at Omer@AlphaNYC.com or text/call (347)227-5167 alpha280080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 HENRY have any available units?
231 HENRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 HENRY have?
Some of 231 HENRY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 HENRY currently offering any rent specials?
231 HENRY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 HENRY pet-friendly?
No, 231 HENRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 231 HENRY offer parking?
No, 231 HENRY does not offer parking.
Does 231 HENRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 HENRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 HENRY have a pool?
No, 231 HENRY does not have a pool.
Does 231 HENRY have accessible units?
No, 231 HENRY does not have accessible units.
Does 231 HENRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 HENRY does not have units with dishwashers.
