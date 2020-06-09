Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Welcome home! Completely renovated two bedroom on charming Henry St! The living room is so HUGE it can accommodate as much furniture as you desire. The apartment features new granite kitchen, dark mahogany cabinets, marble bathroom, new hardwood floors and great size bedrooms. 1 minute walk from the F train, best of NYC restaurants and cafe's! just in between LES, EV, China town and SoHo! what more can you ask for? Contact Omer today at Omer@AlphaNYC.com or text/call (347)227-5167 alpha280080