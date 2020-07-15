225 Central Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Just Listed: Central Park at your front door! This small charming studio has a bright western exposure, a 9' high beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, a gas stove, and a new refrigerator. The main room is 18'x2" x 11'2". Sorry, pets are NOT allowed for subtenants, and guarantors are not allowed.



Enjoy panoramic views of Central Park and the reservoir from the beautifully planted and furnished roof deck. The laundry room has new machines, there is bike storage, you can choose between Fios and Verizon, and there is a parking garage in the building. The B, C subway, and an express bus stop are 1 block away. The best of Upper West Side OUTDOOR dining and shopping are nearby as well as the Museum of Natural History and Met.