Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

225 Central Park West

225 Central Park West · (212) 564-3429
Location

225 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 618-A · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Just Listed: Central Park at your front door! This small charming studio has a bright western exposure, a 9' high beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, a gas stove, and a new refrigerator. The main room is 18'x2" x 11'2". Sorry, pets are NOT allowed for subtenants, and guarantors are not allowed.

Enjoy panoramic views of Central Park and the reservoir from the beautifully planted and furnished roof deck. The laundry room has new machines, there is bike storage, you can choose between Fios and Verizon, and there is a parking garage in the building. The B, C subway, and an express bus stop are 1 block away. The best of Upper West Side OUTDOOR dining and shopping are nearby as well as the Museum of Natural History and Met.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Central Park West have any available units?
225 Central Park West has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Central Park West have?
Some of 225 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
225 Central Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 225 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 Central Park West offer parking?
Yes, 225 Central Park West offers parking.
Does 225 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 225 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 225 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 225 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
