224 East 83rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

224 East 83rd Street

224 East 83rd Street · (914) 450-1079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
media room
sauna
NO FEE! Flexible lease-term options (short term, 1-year, or 2-year lease) with the opportunity to customize this residence to fit your personal needs perfectly.

Cascading over four renovated full floors, this charming Upper East Side 1903 land-mark federal-style townhouse is ideal for those looking for a spacious, well laid out home. Featuring over 4,000 sq. ft. of internal spacefive optional bedrooms, three and a half baths, and private outdoor space. Each floor measures 18' x 45' with ceiling heights ranging from 9' to 14'.

Parlor Level: Enter privately and discreetly from a quiet tree-lined block through your ornamental private 10' iron gates. Continue up the stoop to a parlor floor where you are greeted by beautiful blue French doors. As you walk through the foyer, you are welcomed by a large living room with 11' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, powder room for your guests, and an original period banister gracing the stairs to the 2nd floor.

2nd Level: This floor opens to a dining area featuring a new kitchen fully equipped with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and Bosch dishwasher. Adding to the beauty of the 2nd level is a full marble bathroom. On the north side of the floor, an extra living area highlighting a fireplace and wood-paneled library is easily convertible to a fourth bedroom.

3rd Level: Two large bedrooms opposite each other offer ample closet space. A shared full bathroom makes the entire floor flow.

4th Level: Over 1,500 square feet of sun-filled open loft space with a private 11' x 32' terrace showcasing fabulous views. This floor can be used as a spacious master suite or a large open recreational oasis. The fourth floor has eight skylights crowning the 14' ceilings, in addition to south-facing windows overlooking a beautiful rear garden courtyard. There is an overabundance of closet/storage space, full marble bathroom with steam room/shower and built-in seating, laundry room, and an option to create an additional fifth bedroom or office.

A residence with extraordinary character created by restored interiors to the original architectural details. Featuring several real wood-burning fireplaces, original hardwood floors, and custom woodwork, hallmarked by numerous windows and hand-milled crown moldings and floors. Notable improvements include state-of-the-art Wi-Fi on every level and brand-new Citi Quiet soundproof windows on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

Flexible use options include residential single-family, commercial, live/work for an artist, art/photo gallery, showroom, designer, or organization/foundation. A handyman is available on call for any day to day needs. This spectacular Manhattan residence offers absolute privacy within close proximity to Central Park, with easy access to the neighborhood's fine restaurants, vibrant cafe scene, galleries, theaters, and more.

*This listing is virtually staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 East 83rd Street have any available units?
224 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 224 East 83rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 224 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 224 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 East 83rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 224 East 83rd Street has a pool.
Does 224 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 224 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 East 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
