224 East 83rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access media room sauna

NO FEE! Flexible lease-term options (short term, 1-year, or 2-year lease) with the opportunity to customize this residence to fit your personal needs perfectly.



Cascading over four renovated full floors, this charming Upper East Side 1903 land-mark federal-style townhouse is ideal for those looking for a spacious, well laid out home. Featuring over 4,000 sq. ft. of internal spacefive optional bedrooms, three and a half baths, and private outdoor space. Each floor measures 18' x 45' with ceiling heights ranging from 9' to 14'.



Parlor Level: Enter privately and discreetly from a quiet tree-lined block through your ornamental private 10' iron gates. Continue up the stoop to a parlor floor where you are greeted by beautiful blue French doors. As you walk through the foyer, you are welcomed by a large living room with 11' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, powder room for your guests, and an original period banister gracing the stairs to the 2nd floor.



2nd Level: This floor opens to a dining area featuring a new kitchen fully equipped with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and Bosch dishwasher. Adding to the beauty of the 2nd level is a full marble bathroom. On the north side of the floor, an extra living area highlighting a fireplace and wood-paneled library is easily convertible to a fourth bedroom.



3rd Level: Two large bedrooms opposite each other offer ample closet space. A shared full bathroom makes the entire floor flow.



4th Level: Over 1,500 square feet of sun-filled open loft space with a private 11' x 32' terrace showcasing fabulous views. This floor can be used as a spacious master suite or a large open recreational oasis. The fourth floor has eight skylights crowning the 14' ceilings, in addition to south-facing windows overlooking a beautiful rear garden courtyard. There is an overabundance of closet/storage space, full marble bathroom with steam room/shower and built-in seating, laundry room, and an option to create an additional fifth bedroom or office.



A residence with extraordinary character created by restored interiors to the original architectural details. Featuring several real wood-burning fireplaces, original hardwood floors, and custom woodwork, hallmarked by numerous windows and hand-milled crown moldings and floors. Notable improvements include state-of-the-art Wi-Fi on every level and brand-new Citi Quiet soundproof windows on the 2nd and 3rd floors.



Flexible use options include residential single-family, commercial, live/work for an artist, art/photo gallery, showroom, designer, or organization/foundation. A handyman is available on call for any day to day needs. This spectacular Manhattan residence offers absolute privacy within close proximity to Central Park, with easy access to the neighborhood's fine restaurants, vibrant cafe scene, galleries, theaters, and more.



*This listing is virtually staged