222 West 135th Street

Lovely two bedroom/two bath home with gas burning fireplace and renovated interiors in a small caring community of home owners. The home has large windows with north and south exposures, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings combine to make this home both comfortable and spacious. The Marshall Condominium is one of the finest condo conversion projects in Harlem. The home has numerous closets, to include a large walk-in in the master suite, plus the inclusion of the owner's storage cage for additional storage options. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher. A washer dryer is also included for your convenience. Bathroom is complete with both a soaking tub and a separate shower. You are going to love it here! Come home.