All apartments in New York
Find more places like 222 West 135th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
222 West 135th Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:47 AM

222 West 135th Street

222 W 135th St · (212) 381-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely two bedroom/two bath home with gas burning fireplace and renovated interiors in a small caring community of home owners. The home has large windows with north and south exposures, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings combine to make this home both comfortable and spacious. The Marshall Condominium is one of the finest condo conversion projects in Harlem. The home has numerous closets, to include a large walk-in in the master suite, plus the inclusion of the owner's storage cage for additional storage options. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher. A washer dryer is also included for your convenience. Bathroom is complete with both a soaking tub and a separate shower. You are going to love it here! Come home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West 135th Street have any available units?
222 West 135th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West 135th Street have?
Some of 222 West 135th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 West 135th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West 135th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 West 135th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 West 135th Street offer parking?
No, 222 West 135th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 West 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 West 135th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West 135th Street have a pool?
No, 222 West 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 West 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 West 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 222 West 135th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity