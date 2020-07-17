222 East 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage key fob access

In-person showings are back! Appointments are limited, so schedule yours today. The Gregory House is a boutique Pre-War Cooperative building located between 2nd & 3rd Avenue features an unlimited sublet policy, video intercom, key fob building entry, live-in-super, laundry room and bike storage. 4C has a separate windowed stainless steel kitchen with all full-size appliances including a dishwasher, large entryway foyer that can easily be used as a home-office, windowed living room, three large closets, windowed king-sized bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and BOTH the living room AND bedroom have window A/C units already installed. Murray Hill is home to many great restaurant's,shop's and pub's as well as major transportation.The 6 subway at Lexington & 33rd St., Grand Central Station subway options include 4, 5, 6, 7 & S trains, Metro North, cross-town buses M42, M104, M34 and M16, uptown and downtown buses, M15, M101, M102 and M103.