222 East 35th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

222 East 35th Street

222 East 35th Street · (646) 765-4113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
key fob access
In-person showings are back! Appointments are limited, so schedule yours today. The Gregory House is a boutique Pre-War Cooperative building located between 2nd & 3rd Avenue features an unlimited sublet policy, video intercom, key fob building entry, live-in-super, laundry room and bike storage. 4C has a separate windowed stainless steel kitchen with all full-size appliances including a dishwasher, large entryway foyer that can easily be used as a home-office, windowed living room, three large closets, windowed king-sized bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and BOTH the living room AND bedroom have window A/C units already installed. Murray Hill is home to many great restaurant's,shop's and pub's as well as major transportation.The 6 subway at Lexington & 33rd St., Grand Central Station subway options include 4, 5, 6, 7 & S trains, Metro North, cross-town buses M42, M104, M34 and M16, uptown and downtown buses, M15, M101, M102 and M103.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East 35th Street have any available units?
222 East 35th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East 35th Street have?
Some of 222 East 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 222 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 222 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 East 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
