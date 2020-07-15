Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym

Modern Gold Coast Find. Just off Fifth Avenue, this bright and spacious one bedroom has a substantial north facing balcony with direct Empire State Building views. The expansive living room boasts a custom built-in desk, room for dinning and cove lighting. The open, fully renovated kitchen is chic and inviting. No expense was spared, including radiant heated floors, central a/c, custom storage and designer bathroom.The Grosvenor House at 22 West 15th Street is at the nexus of the Chelsea, Greenwich Village and Flatiron. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, newly renovated gym, central laundry, resident manager and breathtaking views from the building's roof deck, No pets allowed for tenants. No Fee.