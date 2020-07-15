All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

22 West 15th Street

22 West 15th Street · (212) 444-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Modern Gold Coast Find. Just off Fifth Avenue, this bright and spacious one bedroom has a substantial north facing balcony with direct Empire State Building views. The expansive living room boasts a custom built-in desk, room for dinning and cove lighting. The open, fully renovated kitchen is chic and inviting. No expense was spared, including radiant heated floors, central a/c, custom storage and designer bathroom.The Grosvenor House at 22 West 15th Street is at the nexus of the Chelsea, Greenwich Village and Flatiron. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, newly renovated gym, central laundry, resident manager and breathtaking views from the building's roof deck, No pets allowed for tenants. No Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 West 15th Street have any available units?
22 West 15th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 West 15th Street have?
Some of 22 West 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 22 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 22 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 22 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
