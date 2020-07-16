Amenities
Upper East Chic 1BR Apartment!!! - Property Id: 315574
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom, oak parquet floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/218-e-94th-st-new-york-ny/315574
Property Id 315574
(RLNE5951169)