218 E 94th St
218 E 94th St

218 East 94th Street · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper East Chic 1BR Apartment!!! - Property Id: 315574

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom, oak parquet floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/218-e-94th-st-new-york-ny/315574
Property Id 315574

(RLNE5951169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E 94th St have any available units?
218 E 94th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 E 94th St have?
Some of 218 E 94th St's amenities include dogs allowed, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 E 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 E 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 E 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 218 E 94th St offer parking?
No, 218 E 94th St does not offer parking.
Does 218 E 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 E 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E 94th St have a pool?
No, 218 E 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 E 94th St have accessible units?
No, 218 E 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 E 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
