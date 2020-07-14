All apartments in New York
217 HAVEN AVE.

217 Haven Avenue · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Haven Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION IS 1 FREE MONTH ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $3250Unit Amenities:-Gut Renovated Stainless Steel / Granite Kitchen-Dishwasher-Microwave-Gut Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. *Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 HAVEN AVE. have any available units?
217 HAVEN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 HAVEN AVE. have?
Some of 217 HAVEN AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 HAVEN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
217 HAVEN AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 HAVEN AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 217 HAVEN AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 217 HAVEN AVE. offer parking?
No, 217 HAVEN AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 217 HAVEN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 HAVEN AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 HAVEN AVE. have a pool?
No, 217 HAVEN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 217 HAVEN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 217 HAVEN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 217 HAVEN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 HAVEN AVE. has units with dishwashers.
