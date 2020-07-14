217 HAVEN AVE.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE OFFERED RENT CONCESSION IS 1 FREE MONTH ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. ANY RENT CONCESSION GRANTED WITH THE INITIAL LEASE FOR THIS LISTING WILL BE APPLIED IN LUMP SUM TO THE APPLICABLE MONTH. THE ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT WHERE THERE IS NO APPLICABLE RENT CONCESSION IS $3250Unit Amenities:-Gut Renovated Stainless Steel / Granite Kitchen-Dishwasher-Microwave-Gut Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile-Hardwood floors -Abundant Closets-Utilities Included: Heat and Hot WaterThe West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. *Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*